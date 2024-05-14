WATCH: Disha Patani flaunts her beach body; drops glimpses from her Thailand girl's trip

Disha Patani started the year by featuring in Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller, Yodha. While shooting for her next project, she decided to take some time off and flew to Thailand to enjoy a wonderful girl’s trip.

A while ago, the actress dropped a collage video that showcased the fun she had by the beach with her besties. Her impressive celestial curves are hard to miss!

Dive into Disha Patani’s beach vacation with her mains

Disha Patani’s Instagram profile is full of photo dumps from her recent trip to Thailand. She definitely had a blast unwinding with celebrity makeup artist Séverine Perina, celebrity hairstylist Humera Shaikh, and others.

Hours ago, on May 14, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress posted a video that was all about soaking in the sun by the beach and flaunting her bikini looks. The video opens with a selfie with her friends, followed by the actress flaunting her beach body in a beige-hued bikini set.

From posing on the soft sand to dancing their hearts out at brunch, their trip is everything all of us want to have with our best pals. Sharing the video, she wrote in the captions, "A day on the (beach emoji) With my girlies pt. 1."

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Humera also dropped some inside glimpses from their holiday and thanked the girls for making her have the best time. She wrote in the captions, “Thank you girls for the amazing times.”

Take a look:

Disha Patani will also reportedly share the screen with South star Prabhas along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD. In an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, Disha spoke highly of the South star and said he is one of the nicest actors she has ever worked with.

“He is so humble and grounded,” she stated, adding that on her first day of the shoot, the celebrity got homemade food for her and the whole team. “He is just a sweetheart and very easy to work with,” she added. The Baaghi 2 actress is also part of the Tamil film Kanguva and the Bollywood entertainer Welcome To The Jungle.

