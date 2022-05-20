WATCH: Disha Patani raises the hotness quotient in latest video; Krishna Shroff reacts

Disha Patani is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Bollywood industry. Ever since she made her debut in the film industry, the actress has earned a spot in the hearts of Bollywood fans. The Malang actress, who is famous for her stunning looks and electrifying dance moves, enjoys a large social media presence. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Disha shared a video of herself on her social media handle from her latest photoshoot and it has left her fans swooning.

In the video, the Baaghi 2 actress is seen posing for the camera and she donned a black strappy top with a yellow jacket. For her makeup, she opted for a glowy make-up look and left her traces open. In the background, the song Porto girl by Grass from the album Somewhere The Grass Is Green. After Disha posted the video on her timeline, many of the star's followers took to the comments section to praise the actress. The video also left her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff in awe and wrote: "Beauty."

Check out Disha Patani's video HERE:

Meanwhile, a few days back, the actress shared a video of her performing a deadlift with ease. In the video shared by Disha, she is seen smiling at the camera later as she flaunts her ripped abs. Tiger Shroff also hyped up Disha in the comments and wrote, “Ripped."

On the work front, recently, Disha joined the cast of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's highly-anticipated movie Project K. She also received a warm welcome gift from the makers of the film. Taking to her Instagram story, the star shared a picture of the gift basket. The warm welcome note read: "Project K welcomes you! We are thrilled to have you onboard!" The basket featured a bouquet of pink and red roses. The film is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Apart from this, she will star in Ek Villain Returns, which happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release. It will feature John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead. It is scheduled to release on July 29. Next, she also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, which will hit the cinemas on 11 November 2022.

