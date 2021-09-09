WATCH: Disha Patani redefines ‘HOT’ in latest VIDEO; Krishna Shroff’s reaction is unmissable

entered Bollywood with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and ever since then, she has managed to stay in the limelight. Apart from featuring on the big screen, Disha has also impressed fans on social media, where the actress is quite active. She not only shares glimpses of her life with her followers, but also posts some jaw-dropping pictures from photoshoots, and vacations. Keeping up with this trajectory, on Wednesday, September 8th, Disha posted a new reel on Instagram that raised the temperature and had fans swooning over her.

Taking to her Instagram space, Disha posted a reel where she turned model for a photographer and struck some excellent poses. The Baaghi actress looked absolutely mesmerizing in the white bodycon dress, which accentuated her beauty tenfold. Disha kept her hair down and wore a white bracelet for an accessory. She wrapped up the look with minimal makeup. Disha nailed the look effortlessly, and the reel had fans gushing over her. As soon as she dropped the video, her fans flooded it with likes, love, and compliments in the comments section. Many users dropped fire, red heart, and heart-eyes emojis.

But an unmissable reaction came from Krishna Shroff - fitness enthusiast and Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister. Krishna and Disha share a very close bond and often comment on each other’s posts. This time was no different as Krishna showered her praises on Disha, and commented on her post saying, “Absolute smoke show”. She also added three fire emojis.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Radhe. She will next feature in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2, alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and .

