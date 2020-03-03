WATCH: Disha Patani says 'Yeh log bolenge love triangle hai' as she exits airport with Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger

On their way out, Tiger, Disha and Shraddha were all smiles for the paparazzi as they walked towards their cars at the Mumbai airport. However, Disha's comment was loud and clear. Check it out below.

Tiger Shroff and are leaving no stone unturned as they gear up for the release of Baaghi 3 this Friday. The film has already generated a massive buzz on social media and it fuelled further when 's song from the film dropped last week. While Baaghi 3 will see Tiger and Shraddha team up, the previous installment had Disha in the lead role. The trio are much talked about and were recently seen exiting the Mumbai airport.

On their way out, Tiger, Disha and Shraddha were all smiles for the paparazzi as they walked towards their cars. However, a portion of their banter was caught on camera. As they left, Disha can be heard saying, "Yeh log bolenge love triangle hai." Which means, "These guys (media and paparazzi) will call it a love triangle." Disha's banter was heard loud and clear and Tiger and Shraddha can be seen chuckling at her statement. Don't believe us?

Check out the video below and listen in carefully:

Disha's Baaghi 3 song titled 'Do you love me' was loved by fans from all over. Speaking about the same, she had told, "It is a song that will certainly get one grooving. When I heard it for the first time, I was excited. It was challenging, but I enjoyed shooting for it. Adil Shaikh has shot it well, and Ahmed sir ensured I look my best. I hope audiences love it."

