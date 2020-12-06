WATCH: Disha Patani shares a breathtaking underwater dive video from her recent Maldives vacay

Disha Patani has shared a beautiful throwback video of her scuba diving session in the Maldives. Check it out.

, who has recently returned to Mumbai from Maldives, has been sharing beautiful pictures and videos from her exotic vacation. She went to the Island country with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. During their stay in Maldives, they shared several stunning pictures of themselves on their social media handles. The Baaghi actor has now shared a beautiful video of her scuba diving session in the place. In the video, she can be seen enjoying diving in the waters.

While sharing the underwater video on Instagram, Disha captioned it, “making some friends,” followed with fish and octopus emoticons. The actress can be seen sporting a red bikini and scuba diving gear while swimming effortlessly with fish underwater. Earlier, she had shared pictures of herself in a sky blue bikini and a polka-dotted red bikini from Maldives. However, Tiger and Disha have never shared any pictures together from the vacation on their social media handles.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s latest post here:

Disha has recently wrapped up shooting for starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is slated to release in Eid 2021. However, it was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22 but the shooting of the film got stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from Salman and Disha, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and Govind Namdev in key roles. She will also be reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri for Ek Villain 2.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

