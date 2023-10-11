WATCH: Disha Patani stopped by security at Mumbai airport; reason revealed

After Neena Gupta was denied access to the VIP lounge at an airport went viral, another Bollywood celebrity grabbed headlines as she was stopped by security despite having a valid ticket at the Mumbai airport on October 11. And, it is none other than Disha Patani. A video of the actress getting stopped by security before entering the airport surfaced online and became viral in no time.

Disha Patani stopped by security at Mumbai airport for THIS reason

A video on Instagram shows Disha Patani arriving at Mumbai airport on October 11 wearing a crop top and jeans. But she was stopped by security even though she showed her valid ticket. The reason why she was stopped is the actress could not provide her ID proof. Hence, the security officer asked Disha to show her Aadhar Card after which she was allowed inside the airport. Watch the video:

Speaking about Patani, her film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story clocked 7 years on September 30. Sharing a glimpse from the film, the actress wrote, "Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema... Love whole heartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy safe and heard life’s too short for regrets ! We couldn’t say goodbye but i hope you’re happy and at peace." The film starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

Work-wise, Disha has Yodha and Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline. The former film stars Sidharth Malhotra and the latter features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas.

