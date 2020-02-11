WATCH: Disha Patani stuns as she grooves to O Saathi from Baaghi 2 with a contestant on Dance Plus 5

has been winning our hearts since she portrayed the role of Priyanka Jha in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which was released in the year 2016. Disha was recently seen in Mohit Suri's Malang and her performance as Sara Nambiar in the film has been appreciated and loved by all. The film is doing well in theatres. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur with her along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. During the promotions of the film, Disha was spotted on the sets of Dance Plus 5.

A video of Disha grooving on Hui Malang on the sets of Dance Plus 5 had set the internet on fire. Today, we came across another video of Disha dancing with a contestant Rupesh Bane from the show. In the video, we can see Rupesh and Disha dancing on the song O Saathi from Baaghi 2 which stars Disha and Tiger Shroff. The actress was mesmerized with Rupesh's performance and tried to match the steps with him like a pro leaving her fans to go gaga over her all over again.

Check out Disha Patani's video here:

Produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani, Malang released on 7th February 2020. Besides this, Disha will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with and in Ekta Kapoor’s film KTina. Radhe will star Disha opposite Salman and the actress has been shooting for the same. Disha also has shot for a special song with Tiger Shroff for Baaghi 3. Baaghi 3 will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

