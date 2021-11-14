WATCH: Disha Patani turns up the heat in a red bikini as she enjoys some Sunday pool time

Actor Disha Patani’s closet includes several monochromatic looks, from yellow outfits to greens, blues and orange too. But it’s safe to say that neutral hues are the star’s favourites, with shades of black and white winning the top spot on her list. However, on Sunday, November 14, the Baaghi star raised the temperature with her bold red bikini look. The actress enjoyed some quality pool time to finish her weekend with boatloads of fun.

Going by her Instagram stories, it appears that the Ek Villain 2 star enjoyed some quality time with her sister and close friends. In the clip shared by her, Disha Patani can be seen flaunting her gorgeous skin in a red printed bikini. Along with being a water baby, Disha also displayed her funny imitation of her sister’s favourite dance step. Although, Disha couldn’t nail the step. she surely left her Instagram family laughing.

Click HERE to watch the videos

This came on the same day when Disha soaked up the sunlight as she enjoyed the cool oceanic breeze. Donning a white printed brunch dress, Disha appeared to be the perfect sunkissed baby as the camera captured her. As soon as the actor posted the photo online, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff went all hearts for her. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the Malang star was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The film premiered during the occasion of Eid via OTT platform. She is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the 2014 action-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ| Pink roses and a white backless dress added to Disha Patani’s charm today; Watch