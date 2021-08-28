WATCH: Disha Patani wraps up shoot for second schedule of action thriller Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain 2 is one of the most talked-about and anticipated movies in recent times. After the success of his 2014 film ‘Ek Villain’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh in the leads, director Mohit Suri is back with its sequel. This time, the film stars Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in the leads. A few moments back, Disha announced that she has wrapped up the shoot for the second schedule of the upcoming film.

The Malang actress took to her Instagram space to share the news with fans and followers. Disha posted a short clip and two photos featuring herself and her team. In the short video clip, Disha and her team can be seen standing together, as they excitedly shout, “It’s a wrap (up)!!” On swiping left, we can see two pictures, the first of which featured the actress in a happy group photo with her entire team. The second photograph was a selfie of Disha with one of her team members. Disha was clad in a grey pajama set with a black shrug on top. She has left her hair down both in the video and the photos.

Along with the post, Disha wrote a sweet caption thanking her team for their hard work and dedication. The caption read, “It’s a second schedule wrap!! #ekvillianreturns thank you my amazing team for all your amazing hard work and dedication,nothing without you all big hug and lots of love”

Take a look:

Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on February 11, 2022. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. Talking about her role in the film with Pinkvilla a few months back, Disha had said, “I hope people see a different version of me and I hope people enjoy that.”