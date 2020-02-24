  1. Home
WATCH: Disha Patani's bodyguard gets into a heated argument with the paparazzi over her pictures

The 'Malang' actress was recently spotted out and about in the city when the photographers as usual hounded Disha for a picture. Check out what happened next.
Being a paparazzi is no mean task. Late hours and endless wait for celebrities are just one of the many features that the job entails. So it did not come as a surprise when a paparazzi recently got into a heated argument with Disha Patani's bodyguards. Turns out, the 'Malang' actress was recently spotted out and about in the city when the photographers as usual hounded Disha for a picture. In this chaos, the paps blocked Disha's car door and the actress could not help but wait to get in. 

In the video, Disha can be seen being escorted out and completely surrounded by the paparazzi. Her bodyguard then had to push one of the paps to open the door for Disha. During this, the actress' bodyguard and the photographer got into a heated argument with the photographer and a war of words ensued. From the looks of it, Disha definitely was not in a mood to pose for the camera. Instead she just waved and smiled for a quick second before sitting in her car. 

Check out the video below:

Turns out, it all ended well as Disha's manager later apologised to the photographer. Disha Patani was recently seen in Mohit Suri's Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. While Malang has done some decent business at the box office, Disha is already on to her next film. She will be starring in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan. It also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020. 

