WATCH: Dressed in orange Ranveer Singh bobs his head to ‘proppa drop’ in the middle of the day

is one of the busiest actors working in Hindi cinema currently. The actor is quite active on social media these days and often shares pictures from his personal as well as professional life on Instagram with fans. Ranveer is sharing quite a lot of pictures on Instagram story. The actor was last seen up on the screen in the 2019 release ‘Gully Boy’ which was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Ranveer played a Mumbai-based rapper from the wrong side of the streets who ends up changing his circumstances with the power of poetry and relentless optimism towards a brighter future.

Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram and shared a video sitting in his Lamborghini and bobbing his head to chest-thumping music. In the video, Ranveer has parked his car on the side of the street and is sitting inside wearing an orange t-shirt. Ranveer voiced his own singing in Gully Boy and has often spoken about music being an essential part of his everyday life. Ranveer has many films lined up in the pipeline including the recently announced remake of Tamil film ‘Anniyan’ with director Shankar. The lead role in Anniyan was originally played by Chiyan Vikram and the film ended up being a blockbuster at the box office.

Ranveer is reprising his role of Simmba in Sooryavanshi, which is led by , and will also see a cameo from as Singham. Meanwhile, Ranveer has completed the shooting work on another film with Rohit Shetty titled ‘Cirkus’, where he is co-starring with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

