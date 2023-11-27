WATCH: Ekta Kapoor is all smiles as she returns to India post winning Emmy Award

Indian movies, actors, and filmmakers are doing their best to bring India to the world map. Recently, Ekta Kapoor made us proud as she was honored with the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards. Today, November 27, the content queen returned home with the prestigious award.

Ekta Kapoor returns to India post winning an Emmy Award

At the 51st International Emmy Awards, TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor was bestowed with the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award. She became the first Indian to win the award. At the event hosted in New York City, she was presented the trophy by Deepak Chopra. Moments ago, the Indian celebrity was spotted exiting Mumbai airport as she returned with the golden trophy with her entourage.

In the video, the Dream Girl 2 producer can be seen proudly flaunting the award after she was requested the same by the paparazzi. She also took a couple of selfies with her fans and thanked the paps after they congratulated her for the big win at the Emmys for her ‘trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape’.

Take a look:

During her time in NYC, the Balaji Telefilms co-founder shared glimpses from the event, the award ceremony, and her heartfelt speech from the global stage. She also posted a clip of the award from the function and penned, “India I’m bringing home YOUR Emmy.”

In her posts, several Bollywood celebs extended congratulations. Anil Kapoor penned, “Congratulations once again ekta very proud of your achievements.” In her speech video, Kriti Sanon penned, “Goosebumps!! Congratulations.” Ananya Panday also congratulated “Ekta ma’am”. Maanvi Gagroo commented, “Alright alright alright. India is proud! Indian women are proud! Indian women in media are proud!”

Ekta also posted a video with the Emmy Award and took a moment to thank all those people who have been associated with her through her career and her journey to the international stage. On it, Vikrant Massey wrote, “Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen” while Celina Jaitly commented, “Listened to your sensational Emmy speech on repeat !! Congratulations @ektarkapoor. Congratulations to our industry and all who work in it. A new way has been paved by the one and only EK!”

Karishma Tanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manish Malhotra were among the others who wished her well.

