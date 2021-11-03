WATCH: Ekta Kapoor’s bungalow decked up with lights ahead of B’wood Diwali bash

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:33 PM IST  |  11.3K
   
Ekta Kapoor’s bungalow decked up with lights ahead of B’wood Diwali bash
WATCH: Ekta Kapoor’s bungalow decked up with lights ahead of B’wood Diwali bash (Pic Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Advertisement

Diwali is just around the corner and B-town is already twinkling with pre-Diwali parties and gatherings. Bollywood is known for throwing some of the biggest Diwali bashes. However, over the past year, owing to COVID 19 the celebrations were quite a low affair. This year, as things are getting back to normal, many celebs are preparing to host parties at their residence keeping in mind all the COVID-19 norms. Talking of which, last evening, producer Ramesh Taurani threw his annual Diwali bash and it was quite the star-studded event. From Salman Khan to Bobby Deol to Pulkit Samrat, many B-town celebs arrived at the producer’s evening bash. 

Now, Ekta Kapoor is also planning to host a special grand party for her friends from the film industry. Many TV celebs are also expected to attend the celebrations. Pinkvilla’s source had exclusively revealed that Ekta had been working hard for a while and to take a break, she would be hosting a bash for Diwali. The guest list included names like Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Mohit Suri, Kartik Aryan, Alaya F and many other names from the industry. Ahead of the Diwali bash, Ekta Kapoor’s home is all decked up with fairy lights and it is indeed looking beautiful. 

Take a look:

To note, Ekta Kapoor has been quite busy with her multiple projects. She is making the headlines for her recently released web show Girgit starring Nukul Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, Trupti Khamkar, Ashmita Jaggi and Samar Vermani. Apart from this, Ekta is also bankrolling movies like Freddy, Ek Villain Returns, Goodbye and Hansal Mehta's untitled thriller.

Also Read: Bollywood Diwali Parties 2021: Ekta Kapoor to Arpita Khan Sharma, star studded bashes to watch out for

Advertisement

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹199.00
₹899.00 (78%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹1,999.00
₹2,999.00 (33%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

(%)
 Buy Now
Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & Spo2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor & 5 Atm Water Resistance(sandy Cream)

Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watc...

₹2,499.00
₹7,990.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All