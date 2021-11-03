WATCH: Ekta Kapoor’s bungalow decked up with lights ahead of B’wood Diwali bash

Diwali is just around the corner and B-town is already twinkling with pre-Diwali parties and gatherings. Bollywood is known for throwing some of the biggest Diwali bashes. However, over the past year, owing to COVID 19 the celebrations were quite a low affair. This year, as things are getting back to normal, many celebs are preparing to host parties at their residence keeping in mind all the COVID-19 norms. Talking of which, last evening, producer Ramesh Taurani threw his annual Diwali bash and it was quite the star-studded event. From Salman Khan to Bobby Deol to Pulkit Samrat, many B-town celebs arrived at the producer’s evening bash.

Now, Ekta Kapoor is also planning to host a special grand party for her friends from the film industry. Many TV celebs are also expected to attend the celebrations. Pinkvilla’s source had exclusively revealed that Ekta had been working hard for a while and to take a break, she would be hosting a bash for Diwali. The guest list included names like Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Mohit Suri, Kartik Aryan, Alaya F and many other names from the industry. Ahead of the Diwali bash, Ekta Kapoor’s home is all decked up with fairy lights and it is indeed looking beautiful.

Take a look:

To note, Ekta Kapoor has been quite busy with her multiple projects. She is making the headlines for her recently released web show Girgit starring Nukul Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, Trupti Khamkar, Ashmita Jaggi and Samar Vermani. Apart from this, Ekta is also bankrolling movies like Freddy, Ek Villain Returns, Goodbye and Hansal Mehta's untitled thriller.

Also Read: Bollywood Diwali Parties 2021: Ekta Kapoor to Arpita Khan Sharma, star studded bashes to watch out for