WATCH: Fan tries to hold Shah Rukh Khan's hand to take selfie at the airport; Aryan Khan intervenes

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. He is one of the most loved actors in the industry. SRK enjoys a massive fan following and fans wait for his pictures to come out in the public domain. He often has fan encounters in public places. And, one such incident happened when SRK was spotted with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan at the Mumbai airport on August 07.

In the video, a fan can be seen holding Shah Rukh Khan's hand while taking a selfie at the airport. SRK was a little taken aback by his action. However, his son Aryan Khan became protective and intervened. Fans also appreciated Aryan's gesture on social media. For their airport look, Shah Rukh Khan dressed in a white tee that he paired with blue jeans and a dark blue jacket. Aryan Khan on the other hand wore a blue-coloured tee that he paired with grey-coloured joggers. AbRam Khan looked cute in the orange tee and he held his dad's hand while walking.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's video here

Talking about his professional career, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s fantasy drama Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4 year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with three big films namely Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, and Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. His daughter Suhana Khan will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s next film The Archies, which will also release in 2023.

