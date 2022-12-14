WATCH: Fans can't stop gushing over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's romantic moment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo got married in 2021 and since then they have been dishing out major couple goals. Recently, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary and it was quite a mush-fest. After returning from a quick vacay, the couple was seen gracing an award function on Tuesday night in the city. Though they didn't enter the venue together but a video of them meeting each other has surfaced on the Internet. The video has got their fans quite excited. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hug each other

In the video, Katrina is seen entering the venue while her husband Vicky is seen exiting the award function. The hottest couple shared a sweet hug and they couldn't take their eyes off each other. Katrina dazzled in a shimmery gown while Vicky looked dapper in a suit. The Internet can't stop gushing over them. Netizens and their fans were all hearts. Katrina's lit-up face is surely unmissable. Have a look:



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's anniversary outing On December 9th, Vicky and Katrina celebrated their first anniversary. Recently, a source revealed to Pinkvilla that they spent quality time with each other in Ooty since Vicky was shooting for Sam Bahadur. The source said, "Vicky was shooting for the Sam Manekshaw biopic in Ooty, and Katrina joined him on the set to spend some quality time together on their big day. She is now back in Mumbai." On their special day, the couple shared romantic posts for each other and also offered a glimpse of their vacay. Vicky wrote, "Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!" Katrina wrote, "My Ray of Light. Happy One Year."



Work front Katrina will be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Vicky has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan.

