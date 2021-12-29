WATCH: Fans catch glimpse of Salman Khan driving an auto in Panvel

Salman Khan is relaxing these days as he is not busy with shooting. The actor was filming for his next film Tiger 3. He recently celebrated his birthday at his farmhouse and many celebrities were seen enjoying the party. Pictures and videos went viral from the party. Salman often surprises his fans. Number of times he ditched his comfortable SUV and opted for an auto rickshaw.

Today, another video of the actor is going viral on social media. The actor, clad in a blue colour t-shirt and black shorts, was seen driving an auto-rickshaw in Panvel. The crowd was amazed by his activity. Many of his fans were seen clicking pictures and making videos. Some even tried to take a picture with him but it looks like the actor was not in the mood. In the video, the auto driver is seen explaining how the auto starts and then Salman drove it.

The video is shared on Instagram by Manav Manglani. Fans have dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Take a look here:

Well, on his birthday Salman Khan was beaten by a snake. He was admitted to the hospital and is now doing well. On the work front, he has last seen in Antim: The Final Truth. There are many more films in his kitty—Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, Pathan. It is also reported that he will be doing a family film with Sooraj Barjatya. He is likely to start Sajid Nadiadwala film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

