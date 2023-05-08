WATCH: Fans go berserk as Prabhas, Kriti Sanon arrive for Adipurush trailer screening in Hyderabad

The trailer of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush will release tomorrow, on May 9. Ahead of that, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar were spotted jetting off to Hyderabad for the special screening of Adipurush trailer, which was held today. Kriti Sanon joined Prabhas in Hyderabad as the trailer of Adipurush was specially screened today, and was attended by the media, as well as fans. Videos from the event are now going viral on social media, and they show the crowds going gaga over Kriti and Prabhas as soon as they arrived.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon arrive for Adipurush trailer screening in Hyderabad

This morning, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram story to share a short video clip, which showed her with her fingers crossed. In her caption, she wrote, “Can't wait to see your reactions Hyderabad #Adipurush.” A video from the special screening of the Adipurush trailer that has surfaced on Instagram shows the audience cheering and going berserk as Prabhas and Kriti Sanon arrived. The stars sent their fans into a frenzy, and the audience’s excitement to watch the trailer was unmissable. Prabhas and Kriti waved at their fans as they took their seats in the last row.

Meanwhile, in another video that has surfaced on Twitter, fans are seen chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as Prabhas addressed them. In Adipurush, Prabhas plays the role of Raghava, the other name for Ram, while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Janaki. Sunny Singh will be seen as Shesh, while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Lankesh in the film.

About Adipurush

Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush is slated to release globally on June 16, 2023. Meanwhile, the film will have its world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13, 2023.

