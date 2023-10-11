WATCH: Fans go 'We love you AB sir' as Amitabh Bachchan, donning orange shawl and garland, steps out of Jalsa

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday today and his fans have been going gaga over the same. Notably, Big B’s special day observed wishes pouring in for him from every nook and corner of the Bollywood industry. From Kajol and Vicky Kaushal to Sidharth Malhotra, several actors and actresses extended their wishes to him. As Amitabh turns a year older today, the actor stepped out of his residence to greet his fans, donning an intriguing look. Check out the video inside!

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his residence on his birthday

As the veteran actor turns a year older today, he stepped out of his residence, Jalsa, to greet his fans. The crowd hooted and cheered as Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans outside his house. Notably, he also donned an intriguing avatar on the special day as he flaunted a yellow kurta, paired with a orange-colored shawl and a pair of spectacles.

Adding a traditional tinge to the look, Amitabh also had garlands on and a traditional holy mark on his forehead. As the crowd went into a frenzy seeing their favorite actor greeting them with folded hands and flaunting his smile, it seemed like celebrations had just begun. Fans also shouted, “We love you AB sir” on seeing the actor.

Delving into Big B’s career trajectory

Stepping into the world of acting way back in 1969 with Khwaja Ahmed Abbas’ Saat Hindustani, Amitabh has been on a roll since then. Notably, his debut film also led to him bagging a National Award for Best Newcomer.

Disclosing a sealed fact about the Piku actor, he has played more double roles than any other Bollywood hero. He even proceeded to showcase his talent by playing a triple role in the 1983 film Mahaan. Sarkar, Uunchai, Goodbye, Paa, and Badla are some of his notable works.

