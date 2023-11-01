WATCH: Fans scream 'happy birthday' outside Mannat hours before Shah Rukh Khan turns 58

The year 2023 has been a remarkable year for Shah Rukh Khan with his blockbuster releases this year. Both his films, Pathaan and Jawan brought storm at the box office following his steadfast supportive fandom. While Badshah Khan is going to ring in his 58th birthday in some time, his ardent fans have already started to pour in their heartfelt birthday wishes for King Khan as they gathered outside Mannat in Mumbai to wish their iconic star on his special day.

Shah Rukh Khan gathers outside Mannat to wish their star on his 58th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan will enter his 58th birthday in some hours, i.e. on November 2. Following this a video has been shared by a fan page of the star, just a few minutes back. The video features a multitude of fans gathered outside Mannat as they can be heard screaming “We Love Shah Rukh” and “Happy Birthday To You.” The joy and excitement visible on their faces say much about their enthusiasm.

Take a look:

That's how fans reacted to the video shared

The video posted on social media started to make rounds on the internet in no time. While several fans have already gathered, many are already prepping to be there for some time. The passionate SRK fandom swamped the comments section with their hearty reactions.

While a fan wrote, “I'll be there in 20mins”, while another fan commented, “Oyee rabba mila de kal”

A third fan commented, “HBD The Last of the stars”. In addition to this, several fans dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Just a few days back, it was revealed that Shah Rukh Khan fans had organized a grand four-day celebration for their star. The shenanigans had already begun on October 30 which will conclude tomorrow, i.e. on Shah Rukh’s birthday on November 2. The celebrations were expected to be joined by fans from over 100 cities in India and 25+ countries all over the world.

Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming project

The much-loved star Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming lineup goes without saying has already got everyone excited. He will be next seen in Dunki, his highly-anticipated collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

