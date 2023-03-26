WATCH: Farah Khan and Karan Johar take funny jibe at each other’s fashion choices on the streets of LA

Farah Khan and Karan Johar are best friends in the industry and the two often engage in mock banter on social media that leaves netizens in splits. The two have worked on numerous projects together over the years and their friendship goes way back. Recently, the two shared a video on social media that left fans entertained and they reacted by asking the two to host a comedy show together.

It’s no news that Karan and Farah use #karah to describe their moments together. The two got shared a video where Farah is seen in a red blazer with a red shirt underneath and black pants, while Karan wore an oversized green-black suit. The video starts with someone prompting action, and Karan and Farah bump into each other on the screen. Farah exclaims, “Hi Karan, what are you doing in LA?” To this Karan replies, “You in Beverly Hills. This is a shocker!” What follows in a fun banter with the two criticizing each other’s outfit choice, Karan touches Faraah’s red blazer and says that it’s too early for Christmas. Farah hits back saying that the Christmas tress is already here and points towards Karan. She also says, “What is this laundry tag on your sleeve?” Karan defends by saying, “It’s fashion.”

Watch Karan and Farah’s video here:

Farah uploaded the video on her official Instagram handle with the caption, “When karan met Farah 😂 #karah @karanjohar thank uuuu for a great evening in LA videography by:- @shekharravjiani”

Reaction of fans

Fans reacted to the video and commented, “Lol you guys are the best, love this @farahkhankunder.” Another wrote, “Another perfect #KaRah moment. @farahkhankunder this humor is too good.” Other fans commented on their acting and wrote, “Such natural acting, wow!”

Later, Farah Khan shared another photo where she was seen posing with Apoorva Mehta, Singer Sheykhar, and Vishal Dadlani. She uploaded the photo with the caption, “Nothing like Bolly friends wherever in the world you may be.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha to tie the knot soon? Here’s what we know