WATCH: Farah Khan asks for 'free nachos' with her meal in US; Karan Johar says she left the American shocked.

Farah Khan is currently in the US with her friend Karan Johar. The duo are there for work related reasons and have been dishing out some super hilarious content for their fans and followers. Farah, whose sense of humour is always on point, has also been sharing some photos and videos on the gram. However, the latest one came from Karan Johar as he filmed Farah at a restaurant in New York.

The video left netizens surprised as Farah hilariously asked for some free nachos. Yes, you heard that right. Karan filmed the video which also featured a 'shocked American'. In the video, the American can be seen telling Farah that her meal costs around 9$. In reply, Farah said, "Can I get some free nachos as a discount?". Sharing the video, Karan captioned it, "A transactional @farahkhankunder and a shocked American! But she does ask a valid question! Your thoughts??"

Farah was surprised that the video actually made way to Karan's timeline and commented, "How can u put this up??? but v did it for ur benefit." However, fans found the video extremely relatable. One netizen wrote, "She's so real... Sab ke mann mein hota hai koi bolne ki himmat America mein nahi karta..(Everyone wants to ask for a discount but no one can do it in America) But Indians have right to ask discount anywhere in the world."

Check out Farah's video below:

Just a day before, Karan also poked fun at Farah for buying sunglasses from a street shop in New York.

