WATCH: Farah Khan calls Karan Johar 'multifaced' as he mocks her fashion; Latter says 'I am not partial'

Karan Johar and Farah Khan share a great bond and are BFFs. Their bond is clearly visible in their pics and we can't deny that. Their friendship dates back decades and they have worked on numerous projects together. Farah and Karan also indulge in fun social media banter that often leaves fans in splits. Speaking of which, recently, Karan Johar shared a fun video featuring his close friend Farah Khan on his Instagram handle that sees the two roasting each other.

Sharing the fun video, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director captioned it: "The rapid fire you never knew you needed !!! #karah. Video credit- @varundvn." The video begins with Karan mocking Farah's fashion and telling her, “Oh my god you look like a stop sign and what is that a medal? Got to be for your fashion” Farah quicky replies, “No, it’s for being friends with you for 25 years!” Further, she says, “Oh my god your shirt. So many faces. You multifaced. One for successful people, one for not so successful. Is that right?" Karan replies, "I am not partial Farah, please, otherwise I won't be talking to you." Varun, who is recording the duo's video, can be heard laughing. Fans also bombarded the comment section with laughing emojis. Karan's industry friends were also quick to react to the same.

Check out Karan Johar and Farah Khan's VIDEO:

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, director Raj Mehta, and CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta attended a party hosted by Karan Johar to celebrate JugJugg Jeeyo's success bash.

Karan and Farah have been friends for more than 25 years. On the work front, the two have collaborated for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. They had last worked together in Student Of The Year.

