WATCH: Farah Khan, Karan Johar yet again indulge in hilarious banter; latter quips, ‘Jalte hain jalne vale’

It was yesterday only that Farah Khan and Karan Johar’s hilarious banter took social media by storm. The two jumped on to the ‘looking like a wow’ trend with a hysterical twist. Now, yet again Farah took to her social media and dropped yet another amusing video as she teases BFF and filmmaker Karan Johar, in response to which he replies, “Jalte hain jalne vale”

Farah Khan and Karan Johar's another fun video takes over the internet

Today, on October 8, Farah Khan yet again took to her Instagram and shared a super-fin video. In the video, Karan can be seen posing for the photographs before heading for a party. While the photographer is clicking the photographs, Farah recording the BTS can be heard saying, “OMG! Karan Johar is posing for photographs…Wow!”

In response to this, Karan quips, “Jalte hain jalne vale unhe jalne do (There are some jealous people, let the envy).” Farah then pans the camera towards the room and further continues, “Jignesh is clicking the pictures and there is a whole entourage over here of many people doing nothing.”

Take a look:

The director further asks Karan Johar to strike a Shahenshah pose and playfully Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director flaunts his embellished sleeves prompting Farah to say, “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare…”, Karan completes it by adding yet funny twist by saying, “Baap lagte hai, naam hai you know what!”

The caption alongside the post reads, “Pre reel Reel sooo much effort goes into going out! No wonder i stay home mostly @karanjohar looking dapper in @manishmalhotra05 outfit. #karah”

In addition to this, Farah playfully responded to Karan’s dialogue as she shared the video on her Instagram story. Alongside she wrote, “@karanjohar Rishtey mein toh hamaare dost lagte hain… (Accompanied by a laughter emoji).

Fans couldn't stop reacting

Remarkably, the video shared by Farah on her post yet again attracted hilarious responses from the internet users. A fan wrote, “Guys you two are the best.. very real in reel life est line...so many PPL over there but doing nothing savage” and another fan commented, “You incorrigible brats! Missed you Tom and Jerry! Love you!”

A third fan commented, “You being savage is my favourite thing on the internet. Your humour makes my day.”

While Karan Johar is currently creating buzz with his chat show, Koffee with Karan 8, Farah Khan got fans grooving with her last choreographed track, Chaleya in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.