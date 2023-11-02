WATCH: Farah Khan shares glimpse from Mannat as Shah Rukh Khan heads out to greet fans on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar who turns 58 today, ringed in his birthday with a heartwarming meeting with his fans, outside his residence Mannat. Interestingly, director Farah Khan, who was present at Mannat at that time, took to her Instagram handle and shared an exciting inside video, in which the Pathaan actor is seen heading to meet his fans. The Om Shanti Om director also penned a special birthday note for Shah Rukh Khan, in her post.

Farah Khan shares inside video from Mannat as Shah Rukh Khan meets fans

In the lovely video shared by the celebrated filmmaker on her Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan is seen heading to greet his fans who were gathered outside Mannat at 12 AM on November 1, Wednesday, to wish their idol. "Can you feel the LOVVVVV tonight?!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk," Farah Khan captioned her video, which is currently winning the internet.

In the video, King Khan is seen happily waving at fans and thanking them for all the birthday love, while the massive crowd cheered and screamed in uncontainable joy. Well, Farah Khan's Instagram video clearly suggests that the magnitude of Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom is only getting bigger and better, with each day.

Have a look Farah Khan's Instagram video, below:

