WATCH: Farah Khan’s HILARIOUS video from London has K3G connection; Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan go ROFL

While Farah Khan Kunder is enjoying in London, she shared a hilarious video on Instagram wherein she tagged her dear friend Karan Johar, who recently completed 25 years as a director in the industry.
Farah Khan Kunder shares a humorous video and tags Karan Johar
Farah Khan Kunder, who is best known for directing films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, and is also an acclimated choreographer, was recently seen vacaying in London. The director recently took to Instagram to share an interesting and amusing video where she is seen portraying how a middle-class-woman shops while being in London. In the caption, Farah wrote, “What gucci n prada r to @karanjohar.. @primark is to me (laughing emoji) #wheninLondon #weRindians .. p.s. by the way the Gucci bag im carrying was a birthday gift frm .. karan of course.” Have a look:
Interestingly, director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Karan Johar commented, “What Gucci???? (playing song in head)” and to this Farah replied, “@karanjohar missing uuuuu here!! (love emoji)"
Celebrities react to Farah’s funny video
After Farah Khan Kunder posted a chucklesome video, her friends from the film industry couldn’t help but react to the same. While Boman Irani, who is one of Farah’s closest friends wrote, “You make Primark look like Gucci,” actor and host Maniesh Paul wrote, “Hahahahaha I love u farrrru hahahahahah (hug emoji).”
Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh, among others dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.
Farah Khan Kunder teaches how to enjoy ‘masala chai’ in London
In the last video posted by Farah Khan Kunder, she was seen enjoying ‘masala chai’ in London. In fact, she went beyond this and explained how one should enjoy a free cup of masala chai in London.
Work front
While talking about Farah Khan Kunder, she last produced Mrs Serial Killer in 2020, and recently choreographed the romantic number ‘Chaleya’ from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan. Atlee’s directorial film is set to release on September 7.
