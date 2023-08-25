WATCH: Fardeen Khan confirms his comeback to films as he gets spotted with kids in the city; fans react

After staying away from the silver screen for over a decade, Fardeen Khan is now gearing up for his much-awaited acting comeback. The actor who had gained a lot of weight during his sabbatical from films has apparently undergone an amazing physical transformation. Fardeen, who was once getting trolled for his appearance and increased weight, is now stealing thunders on social media with his chiseled look and flawless physique. While his fans are waiting for him to cast a spell on the big screen with his charm and good looks, a video of Fardeen Khan hinting at his comeback to films is going viral on social media.

Here’s how Fardeen Khan reacted to Paps’ question about his comeback

Fardeen Khan, who has been treating his fans and followers with sexy shirtless pictures lately, was recently spotted in Bandra with his adorable kids, daughter Diani and son Azarius. In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a comfy white short kurta shirt and khaki cargo pants. He can also be seen carrying a black cross-body shoulder bag. The actor looked uber cool as he completed his casual look with a pair of black shades.

In the video, the actor can be seen greeting and interacting with paps with a smile. When one of the excited shutterbugs inquired the actor about his comeback and asked, “Sir aapko big screen pe jaldi dekhna hai wapas se. Aa rahe ho na sir wapas? (We want you to see you on the big screen soon. You are coming back no?”), reacting to paps’ question the actor nodded with a smile and said, “Ji haan (Yes).”

Fans react to Fardeen Khan’s viral video

Fans who are eagerly waiting for Fardeen Khan to make his comeback to films took to the comments section and flooded it with heart and fire emojis. Reacting to the video a fan wrote, “Welcome back fk.” “He is looking good”, commented another fan. “Welcome back one of the most handsome man of film original families,” another fan commented.

Fardeen Khan’s comeback film

Fardeen Khan, who was last seen in Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010, is all set to charm his fans and audience with his comeback film, Visfot. Directed by Kookie Gulati, Visfot is a remake of a Venezuelan movie called Rock, Paper, Scissors. Besides Fardeen, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

