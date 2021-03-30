WATCH: Farhan Akhtar skips to perfection ahead of Toofaan release, GF Shibani Dandekar seems impressed.

Ahead of Toofaan's release, Farhan Akhtar shared a video of his intense skipping routine on Tuesday. Check it out below.

Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his first release in over a year after The Sky Is Pink and is keeping up with his intense look for the same. For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar will be stepping into the boxing ring later this month when Toofaan releases. And ahead of the release, the actor shared a video of his intense skipping routine on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan revealed his super fit avatar in a training video and flaunted his skipping routine. In the video, Farhan can be seen skipping at a great speed as well as doing variations midway. Sharing the video, Farhan wrote, "Be light on your feet .. be light on your feet .. that’s what every rep reminds you to be .. work hard now so you can play hard later. #ToofaanUthega #21stMay ToofaanOnPrime @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster."

The video seems to have impressed his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar who left a comment. Shibani wrote, "this playlist!!! and you!! (heart emoji)."

Check out Farhan Akhtar's video below:

Farhan Akhtar was last seen opposite Jonas in The Sky Is Pink in 2019. The film performed average at the box office but touched many hearts with its heartbreaking and sensitive plot. The actor has been working on Toofaan for almost two years and the film will finally hit the streaming platform next month.

What are your thoughts on Farhan's fitness levels? Let us know in the comments below.

