WATCH: Fawad Khan attends Mahira Khan-Salim Karim's wedding festivities; Internet is in love

Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time with her boyfriend and businessman Salim Karim in an intimate fairytale ceremony recently. The first glimpses of the actress's wedding were shared by her talent manager Anushay Talha Khan. After that, the actress herself shared a bunch of glimpses from her special day. Now, a while ago, Mahira dropped another video offering the guests enjoying the wedding festivities but what immediately caught fans' attention was Pakistani actor Fawad Khan attending the event.

Fawad Khan attends Mahira Khan-Salim Karim's wedding festivities

A new video showcasing the wedding festivities of Mahira Khan and Salim Karim was shared by the actress on October 13. Sharing the dreamy video, the actress captioned, "Anyone who knows me… knows.. Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respect Thanks to Allah. Thank you. Patience. Thank you. Why shouldn't he be proud of his virtue?"

In the video, Mahira can be seen looking stunning in a glittery lehenga enjoying the wedding festivities with her husband Salim Karim family members, and friends. But it was Fawad Khan who stole the show with his presence as he attended the event. Fans cannot stop gushing over the actor's look. Watch the video:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the newlywed shared the video, fans were quick enough to spot Fawad and started commenting. One wrote, "Fawwad Khan." Another commented, "NO WAY FAWAD WAS THERE (crying and white heart emojis)." Others were also seen dropping red heart emojis.

Speaking about the wedding outfits, the bride wore a beautiful powder blue lehenga-choli with a long veil that covered her face. As for the groom, he opted for a black sherwani with a matching pajama coupled with an icy blue turban.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in the year 2017 with the action-romance movie Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. For the uninitiated, Mahira Khan had previously married her childhood sweetheart Ali Askari in 2007 in a traditional wedding ceremony.

