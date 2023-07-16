WATCH: Female fan bumps into Vicky Kaushal on same flight; Here's how actor made her feel special

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently enjoying the massive success of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, recently jetted off to an undisclosed location with his wife and actress Katrina Kaif. The actress is celebrating her 40th birthday today, July 16. While the duo is yet to share glimpses of their dreamy vacay, a new video of Vicky is going on viral on the Internet. Vicky is seen donning the same outfit that he was spotted wearing at the Mumbai airport with Katrina. The video is shared by a female fan who was excited to meet him on the same flight.

Vicky Kaushal meets his female fan on a flight

Vicky's fan took to Instagram and shared a lovely video. She narrated the entire story and revealed how Vicky made her feel special. The moment she realized that Vicky is also on the same flight, she couldn't hold herself back. She tried to meet the actor but the air hostess asked her to return to her seat due to turbulence. Later, the air hostess informed her that Vicky was calling her to meet. The Raazi actor happily obliged and posed with her for a few photos.

The female fan shared the video and wrote, "Omg he is so sweet! When I gathered the courage to go talk to him, the air hostess sent me back and he made that sorry face. 15 mins later, the air hostess said,”he is calling you, come”. How nice of him! @vickykaushal09 I never fan girl anyone but his gesture made me do it." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the video, fans of Vicky were seen gushing over his sweet gesture. A fan commented, "He is a sweetheart, We saw him at the Mumbai airport and out of sheer excitement I shouted Vicky & he turned back smiled and came and took a picture with us. A really sweet guy!" Another fan wrote, "Omg wow. that's soo sweet."

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. Next, he will be seen in Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Vicky has teamed up with director Meghna Gulzar for the second time after Raazi. He will be seen essaying the role of Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, Sam Manekshaw in the film.

