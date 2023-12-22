WATCH: Fighter actor Deepika Padukone sets winter fashion goals in comfy white hoodie

It’s been a while since we spotted actress Deepika Padukone out and about in the city. Well, she’s finally back from her outdoor shoot schedule for her upcoming movie Fighter. A while ago, the actress made heads turn as she was spotted on the streets of Mumbai, setting new winter fashion goals.

Deepika Padukone spotted in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone is the queen of airport looks and sporting oversized dresses like a pro. Be it making a surprise entry at award shows in a shirt and denim or setting fashion goals, she knows it all. Recently, the actress was spotted in Mumbai going out and about in town.

In the video, the Fighter actress was seen sitting in the back seat of her swanky luxury car as her driver and bodyguard took her places. In her white comfortable hoodie and black sunglasses, he looked cozy and chic. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair tied in a sleek bun, she went on her way.

Take a look:

About Fighter

Currently, Deepika is busy dubbing and giving the final touches to Siddharth Anand’s action film Fighter before she brings in the new year with her husband Ranveer Singh. The movie that also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others is expected to be a planned aerial action franchise. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on January 25, 2024.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

It’s been more than fifteen years that DP has been impressing cinephiles with her commendable performances. After making her Hindi debut with Farah Khan's melodrama Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she has been part of many successful films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Piku, Gehraiyaan, and many more.

This year she was part of two record-breaking SRK movies Pathaan and Jawan. In 2024, we will see her in Fighter. Following that she will be gracing the screen in a multi-language movie Kalki 2898 AD. The actress is also expected to be part of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and others.

