WATCH: Fighter actress Deepika Padukone aces casual style in head-to-toe black look at Mumbai Airport

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is a true-blue fashionista, and the actress makes heads turn every time she steps out in the city. From chic glamorous looks to desi ethnic looks- the actress carries each type of outfit with great panache. Even her airport looks to garner a lot of attention, and the actress’ airport style is the perfect blend of style and comfort. This morning, the Fighter actress was spotted at the Mumbai Airport, and once again, her on-fleek look left fans in awe.

Deepika Padukone spotted in an all-black look at Mumbai Airport

Deepika Padukone is one of the few actresses who can make even the most basic outfits look fashionable. The actress was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, and she was seen in a black monochromatic look. She wore a ribbed tank top with black cargo pants. Her shiny black boots took the otherwise basic look up a notch. She was seen carrying a black handbag, and dark sunglasses, and the actress’ effortlessly chic look left fans impressed.

Deepika’s hair was tied back in a ponytail, and she was seen sans makeup. The actress quickly posed for a few pictures before heading inside the airport. While one fan commented, “Stunning,” many others dropped fire and red heart emojis. Check out the video below!

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone was recently seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. She played the role of Aishwarya Rathore in the film. She has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline, including 2898 AD with actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, she will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, and the film’s shooting began last Saturday. She will reportedly play Ajay Devgn’s sister in the film.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to fanmade meme on Aishwarya judging Jawan's Vikram Rathod is EPIC