WATCH: Fukrey 3 star Pulkit Samrat pays surprise visit to theatres; fans shower love

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat is out and about promoting his comedy film Fukrey 3. The movie that was released on September 28 was welcomed with positive reviews and houseful theatres. Cinephiles also called it a paisa-wasool entertainer. Recently, the actor decided to give his fans a pleasant surprise by arriving at one of the theatres in Mumbai.

Pulkit Samrat surprises fans as he reaches the theatre to meet them

Any fan and admirer would jump out of joy on seeing their favorite celebrity right in front of their eyes. This is what happened with the many well-wishers of actor Pulkit Samrat. Recently, the actor was spotted interacting with his excited fans who were paid a surprise visit by the actor. In the videos, the Veerey Ki Wedding actor was seen swamped by his female fans who showered love on the actor. He was also seen clicking selfies with the crowd. The overwhelming response to his presence is just amazing. Not just women, even men were waiting to get a glimpse of the actor. One of his fans also requested to give him a kiss which the actor sweetly obliged. After spending a couple of minutes with them, the actor bid them adieu and left the spot.

Take a look at the video below:

More about Fukrey 3

The movie is the official sequel to Fukrey Returns and the third installment of the Fukrey franchise. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the movie also stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi. It tells the tale of the friends who stand against Bholi Panjabban for the better good of society.

Pulkit Samrat’s work front

Looking at his fan following, it’s evident that Pulkit Samrat is an acclaimed actor. He made his acting debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, back in 2006 and became a household name. After taking over the television space, Samrat made his movie debut with Bittoo Boss in 2012. However, he gained fame and success after Fukrey became a box-office hit in 2013. While promoting Fukrey 3, he’s also filming for his next movie Suswagatam Khushmadeed.

