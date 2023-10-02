WATCH: Fukrey 3 star Varun Sharma showered with love from fans as he visits theater

Varun Sharma is an actor who has successfully tickled many funny bones with his impeccable comic timing and dialogue delivery skills in his movies. The actor-comedian who stepped into the Hindi film industry with director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s Fukrey has since worked in several big banner movies alongside ace actors like Shah Rukh Khan. However, the Fukrey franchise remains the closest and luckiest for him as that’s what earned him a name and fame in Bollywood. The impact of the movie is so much on Varun that he even changed his name to Fukra Varun on Instagram. As his movie Fukrey 3 hit theaters, the actor was seen visiting a single screen cinema hall in Mumbai.

Varun Sharma showered with love from fans as he visits theater

The third instalment of the Fukrey franchise, Fukrey 3 was released theatrically on September 28. The movie has been receiving a lot of love from cinemagoers. To gauge the reaction of the public and increase their excitement, one of the leads of the film, Varun Sharma recently visited a single screen in Mumbai. The moment he reached outside the hall, his fans and admirers blocked his car and created a jam on the streets. The actor then came out of the sunroof of his luxury vehicle and met with his admirers. He also clicked selfies with them before finally bidding them adieu amid the screams and the lauds.

Earlier, Pulkit Samrat, who also plays a prominent role in the film had visited a nearby movie hall and surprised his fans with his presence. The TV and film actor met his overjoyed fans and interacted with them too. One of his female fans also requested to kiss him on his cheeks which he politely obliged.

More about Fukrey 3

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the comedy film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi. In just three days of its release, Fukrey 3 has reportedly collected around Rs 26.75 crores in India and targets to reach Rs 50 crore nett.

