WATCH: Ganapath star Tiger Shroff reacts to VIRAL ‘fart’ incident; his reply leaves Kriti Sanon in splits

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are creating quite a buzz on the internet for their upcoming flick, Ganapath. The trailer of the film has been receiving a great response from the audience. While both the actors are immersed in the film promotions, leaving no stone unturned, the duo recently conducted a live session on Instagram. While engaging in conversation with the fans, a fan pointed out Tiger’s infamous ‘fart’ incident during the Baaghi promotions with Shraddha Kapoor. In response to this, the actor was seen rubbishing the speculation.

Lately, a video of Tiger Shroff has been doing the rounds on the internet from his Baaghi promotion days with Shraddha Kapoor. In the viral video, the actor found himself in an embarrassing situation after he sat on a horn which produced a sound, leaving netizens to speculate that the actor had farted. The video from the fun activity during the course of the interview had been widely circulated on social media. The incident once again caught everyone’s attention after a fan mentioned it during Tiger’s latest live session with Kriti.

Replying to the fan, the actor for the first time addressed it and dismissed the claims. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Alisha boli Shraddha ke samne toh paad diya.. Arey nahin paada yaar (Alisha is saying you ended up farting in front of Shraddha, No I didn’t fart) I said I didn’t farted”. Kriti surprisingly asks “what?”

The actor then explains, “you know there is some sort of game where you sit on the horn. Toh main kuch jeet ke baith gaya uspe aur aise paad ka awaaz aya (So, I won something and sat on the horn which produced a sound like that of a fart)” Then Kriti further asks him, “You did?” to which Tiger replied, “Itna loud nai (Not that loud)”, leaving Kriti to burst out a laugh and asking, “Thoda silent tha? (Was it a little silent)” to which Tiger replied, Jab main paadta hu toh itna obvious nai karta hu (When I fart, I don’t make it obvious)” and both the stars burst into a peal of hysterical laughter.

Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action thriller, Ganapath: A Hero is Born stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The film directed by Vikas Bahl will be released this week on October 20.

