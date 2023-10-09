WATCH: Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon groove to Heropanti song Whistle Baja; leave crowd in frenzy

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are one of the most loved on-screen couples in Bollywood. After seeing their chemistry setting the big screen on fire in 2014’s action romantic film Heropanti, fans yearned for more. With Ganapath set to hit the theaters on October 20, it will also mark an end to the zeal of fans to watch the Heropanti duo reunite on the big screen. Notably, the two were seen shaking a leg to their song Whistle Baja from Heropanti and it surely is a major throwback for Tiger and Kriti fans.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon dance to Heropanti song Whistle Baja

In a major treat for fans, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon were seen setting the dance floor on fire by shaking a leg to their famous song Whistle Baja from the film Heropanti. Notably, the two were also seen flaunting their iconic Whistle step, leading to hoots and cheers from the crowd as fans went into a major flashback seeing their favorite actors reunite.

Check out the video of Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff right here!

Into the work front of Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff...

Notably, the two actors had stepped into the world of acting together in 2014 with Heropanti. The duo is now set to be seen together once again after almost a decade in the dystopian sports action film Ganapath - A Hero Is Born. The Vikas Bahl directorial will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie will also feature legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from Ganapath, Kriti Sanon is set to mark her debut as a producer with Do Patti, which will also star actress Kajol. Notably, the film will also mark the reunion of Kriti and Kajol after approximately a decade. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has the action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar in his kitty.

