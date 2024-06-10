WATCH: Gauri Khan and AbRam host dinner party; Shanaya Kapoor arrives with mom Maheep, Chunky- Bhavana Pandey join

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has her hands full all the time. She is a huge support system for her kids Aryan, Suhana, and Abram. The celebrity is also busy managing her businesses and running her home. Amid all the hustle-bustle, she sometimes sneaks in time to enjoy with the other Bollywood wives.

A while ago, she turned host for her B-town pals and welcomed Shanaya, Maheep, Seema, Chunky, Bhavana, and others to her Mumbai restaurant for an intimate dinner.

Gauri Khan hosts a friendly dinner for Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and others

A while ago, Gauri Khan was spotted arriving at her Mumbai restaurant with her youngest child, AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife channelized her inner boss lady as she wore a stylish bralette with blue pants and layered it up with a beige jacket. She went with dewy makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes and sported high heels for the fun night.

The little one, on the other hand, looked sweet in his blue tee with matching shorts and white sneakers. After spending some time with the guests, the mommy sent her child back home.

Check it out:

She was joined by aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor and her mother Maheep Kapoor. The mom-daughter duo raised the fashion quotient for the night in comfy casual wear. The youngster posed effortlessly in her two-piece suit in black and white. With bejeweled high heels, she went with minimal makeup and left her hair open.

Advertisement

As for her mother, Maheep went with an all-blue look for the dinner date with her besties. She wore blue denim with a blue shirt and accessorized her look with blue heels and a matching luxury handbag.

Check it out:

Gauri’s two other best pals, Seema Sajdev and Bhavana Pandey also joined them for the get-together. Seema came dressed in a blue shirt with matching pants and a pair of funky sneakers. Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema also brought her youngest son Yohan Khan to the gathering.

Next came the fun and vivacious Pandeys. Chunky Panday brought positive vibes to the venue with his wife Bhavana. Ananya Panday’s parents looked sweet while posing for the paps.

Check it out:

Tanaaz Bhatia and Mamta Anand also joined them for the intimate dinner date.

ALSO READ: Paparazzo reveals Shah Rukh Khan is 'mad' at media for what they did during Aryan Khan’s arrest; 'He was so sad...'