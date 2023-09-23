WATCH: Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora ooze glam in stylish jackets as they get clicked at Mumbai airport

The airport looks of the film industry members, especially in Bollywood, have been quite a rage among film enthusiasts and netizens for quite some time now. The massive popularity gained by the clicks of stars traveling even led to the invention of a new arena in the fashion world - the airport looks.

Gauri Khan, the renowned producer-interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and the famous actress Malaika Arora were clicked at the Mumbai airport on September 22, Friday, as they made some major fashion statements in stylish outfits.

Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora nail airport looks in stylish jackets

The Jawan producer was seen making an exit from the Mumbai airport on Friday night, as she returned to the city after a quick trip. Gauri Khan, as always, set major airport fashion goals in a quirky black-and-white printed blazer, which she paired with a nude corset top and a pair of distressed light blue denim trousers. The star wife completed her look with minimal make-up, a free hairdo, and a pair of printed white sneakers. She was also seen smiling at the paparazzi as she walked out of the airport in a hurry.

Have a look at Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora's airport video compliation, below: