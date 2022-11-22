Watch Gauri Khan head out for lunch with son AbRam Khan; Fans call him ‘humble and well-behaved’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are proud parents to three kids- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. While Suhana and Aryan have a massive fan following on social media, AbRam is also among the most loved star kids of B-Town. Fans go gaga over Shah Rukh and Gauri’s youngest son AbRam every time he is spotted in the city. This afternoon, Gauri Khan and AbRam were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai as they headed for lunch, and AbRam was seen smiling at the paparazzi outside the eatery.

Gauri Khan and AbRam were clicked by the paparazzi as they arrived at the restaurant. Gauri looked stylish in a white top layered with a black blazer, paired with denim jeans. She had her hair tied back in a ponytail, and she completed her chic look with a black handbag, platform sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. She was seen holding her son’s hand as they made their way to the restaurant.

Meanwhile, AbRam was seen in a cute casual look. He wore a red jersey and white shorts, and before entering the restaurant he posed and smiled for the paparazzi politely. AbRam’s cute smile won over the Internet, and fans dropped lovely comments, praising his humility and polite behaviour. While one netizen wrote, “Abram so humble so calm and well behaved. Love him,” another fan commented, “So well behaved Abram.” Check out the video below.