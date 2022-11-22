Watch Gauri Khan head out for lunch with son AbRam Khan; Fans call him ‘humble and well-behaved’
Gauri Khan and her youngest son AbRam Khan were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out for lunch. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s son AbRam was seen smiling politely; check out the video!
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are proud parents to three kids- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. While Suhana and Aryan have a massive fan following on social media, AbRam is also among the most loved star kids of B-Town. Fans go gaga over Shah Rukh and Gauri’s youngest son AbRam every time he is spotted in the city. This afternoon, Gauri Khan and AbRam were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai as they headed for lunch, and AbRam was seen smiling at the paparazzi outside the eatery.
Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan spotted outside a restaurant
Gauri Khan and AbRam were clicked by the paparazzi as they arrived at the restaurant. Gauri looked stylish in a white top layered with a black blazer, paired with denim jeans. She had her hair tied back in a ponytail, and she completed her chic look with a black handbag, platform sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. She was seen holding her son’s hand as they made their way to the restaurant.
Meanwhile, AbRam was seen in a cute casual look. He wore a red jersey and white shorts, and before entering the restaurant he posed and smiled for the paparazzi politely. AbRam’s cute smile won over the Internet, and fans dropped lovely comments, praising his humility and polite behaviour. While one netizen wrote, “Abram so humble so calm and well behaved. Love him,” another fan commented, “So well behaved Abram.” Check out the video below.
Gauri Khan reveals the significance of the new nameplate at Mannat’s entrance gate
Meanwhile, just a few hours ago, Gauri Khan shared a picture on her Instagram handle and it showed her posing next to the new nameplate that reads ‘Mannat’. Sharing its significance, she wrote, “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns”.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam’s reaction to fans greeting him outside Mannat on his birthday