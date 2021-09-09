WATCH: Gauri Khan wishes mom Savita Chhibber on her birthday; Says, 'There’s no one who can match your steps’

Birthdays are the perfect occasion to celebrate a person and look back at the memories of a lifetime. We were reminded of this once again when yesterday, on September 8th, designer, producer, and author, Gauri Khan, took to social media and wished her mother Savita Chhibber on her birthday. On the occasion of her mother’s birthday, Gauri took to Twitter and posted an adorable video where her mother can be seen happily grooving to an English song.

In the video posted by Gauri, one can see Savita Chhibber dance enthusiastically to the song called ‘Daddy Cool’. Donned in a beautiful red salwar suit, Chhibber can be seen moving her steps to the beat of the peppy song. Gauri shared this video on Twitter, and wrote, “There’s no one who can match your steps…Happy Birthday Mom..” Giving a twist to the song, Gauri inserted the words ‘Mommy Cool’ in the video as well. In no time, Gauri’s friends and fans showered the tweet with love, replies and reactions.

While one user wrote, “Happy Birthday to Savita Aunty So grateful to her for giving you. And for her constant motherly affection & care towards the KhanDaan She is so classy & graceful, and so full of life Masha Allah may she keeps dancing happily like this and stay healthy always”, another wrote, “Happiest Birthday to her Allah Bless always”.

Check out Gauri’s video here:

There’s no one who can match your steps … Happy Birthday Mom .. pic.twitter.com/wTtmVCDzc0 — (@gaurikhan) September 8, 2021

Gauri also posted the video on Instagram, where a lot of her friends and celebrities from the entertainment industry reacted on the post and wished Gauri’s mother on her birthday. While Dia Mirza left a red heart emoji, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Happppy birthday to coolest. Wish you the best year ever.” Bhavana Pandey also commented saying, “Wishing Aunty a very happy birthday lots of love!!!”

Take a look at the comments:

