WATCH: Gehraiyaan’s Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant REACT to paps saying 'candid photo chahiye'

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi have all the reasons to be happy and excited these days. After all, the trio’s first collaboration Gehraiyaan is set to release this week on a digital platform and they are leaving no stone unturned to make it a big hit. In fact, the cast is busy promoting the Shakun Batra directorial and their off screen chemistry is grabbing a lot of attention. Interestingly, Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya Karwa were recently papped once again as they stepped out to promote Gehraiyaan.

In the pics, Deepika was seen giving the denim look a stylish twist and her panache left everyone in awe. On the other hand, Ananya Panday’s opted for a rustic look for the promotions today and her style game was on point. Meanwhile, Siddhant and Dhairya were also exuding charm in casual as they accompanied the ladies during the promotions. Interestingly, Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya were also seen giving a glimpse of their chemistry. In fact, a video of the team has gone viral on social media wherein the cast of Gehraiyaan was being asked about a candid pic and they ended up bursting out.

Take a look at Gehraiyaan cast pics and video:

To note this is the first time Ananya is collaborating with Deepika and Siddhant and she is all praises for them. Talking to HT in a chat, Ananya sang praises for Deepika and said, "I've admired her as an actor my whole life. I admire the choices she has made, the characters she has picked up and the way she has played them. She's as beautiful on the inside as on the outside. She's really warm and loving to everyone. She set the right tone and vibe on set every day while we worked together."

Also Read: Dhairya Karwa recalls rigorous Gehraiyaan auditions; Reveals didn't get clicked with Deepika for THIS reason