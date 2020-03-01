  1. Home
WATCH: Genelia D'Souza flashes a wide smile when called 'vahini' aka 'bhabhi' by the paparazzi

In one of the videos, Genelia can be seen posing for the paps when one of the photographers called out and said out loud 'vahini'. Check out her reaction below.
One of the most social media savvy couples currently is Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza. The couple are loved by many for their candid posts and Tik Tok videos which often are shared widely on social media. Riteish and Genelia were snapped on Saturday night at the Coolie No 1.wrap up party and looked uber cool in their outfits. As is with the paparazzi, the photographers wanted solo pictures as well as couple photos. And while posing for these photos, a hilarious incident occurred.

In one of the videos, Genelia can be seen posing for the paps when one of the photographers called out and said out loud 'vahini'. Now, if you are wondering what that means. Well, 'vahini' in Marathi is the equivalent to 'bhabhi' in Hindi. As soon as Genelia heard this loud and clear, the former actress could not help but chuckle. 

Check out the fun video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Genelia looked smart in a pair of checkered monochrome shorts and a white shirt. She complete her look with a pair of high heels. Whereas,  hubby Rietish Deshmukh debuted his new look -- ice blonde hair. His glasses were the show stealer as he posed in them rather effortlessly. On the work front, Rietish was last seen in Milap Milan Zaveri’s Marjaavaan as the antagonist. He will soon hit the theatres with Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor

 

