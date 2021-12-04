WATCH: Groom to be Vicky Kaushal to don Kunal Rawal’s outfits on his wedding with Katrina Kaif?

On Saturday, buzz about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding among the funs reached its peak when outfits by designer Kunal Rawal were delivered to the URI actor's place. Well, it certainly made us wonder if Vicky will be donning traditional attire for his wedding ceremonies designed by Kunal. Both Katrina and Vicky are all set to marry in a royal setting at Six Senses Fot Barwara in Rajasthan between December 7 to 9. The couple will reportedly fly out on December 5.

While today's video of Kunal Rawal outfits arriving at URI actor's place certainly adds to the buzz about Vicky donning his designs, on Friday, dresses by Falguni and Shane Peacock were seen arriving at Katrina's place. It led to fans speculating that the actress may don the designers' attire on her wedding day with Vicky. Well, amid all the buzz about the wedding, the groom-to-be was snapped at Katrina's place last evening and he stayed there till late in the night.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, the soon-to-be bride was snapped after her workout session in the city. Katrina along with her sister Isabelle headed to workout on Saturday morning. Katrina greeted the paps warmly ahead of her wedding. On the other hand, the preps are in full swing and Katrina's brother also has arrived to attend her wedding in India.

District Administration in Sawai Madhopur also has assessed the law and order situation in the district to avoid any confusion during December 7 to 9. Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina have imposed a no phones clause on their guests and an NDA also has been brought in for them to sign. So far, guests who will be attending the wedding include Ali Abbas Zafar, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar and others.

Also Read|Bride to be Katrina Kaif waves to paps, heads to workout ahead of wedding with Vicky Kaushal; PHOTOS