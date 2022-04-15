WATCH: Groom Ranbir Kapoor kneels in front of Alia Bhatt during varmala ceremony, seals his love with a kiss

After creating a massive buzz about their affair and wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally tied the knot on April 14 in presence of their close friends and family members. They tied the knot in presence of close friends and family members at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. To note, Alia and Ranbir dated for five years before taking their relationship a step further. Their wedding festivities started on April 13. Bride Alia had shared the photos and since then, social media is kept on buzzing.

Their wedding photos and videos are all over the Internet and they are winning the hearts with their appearance as husband and wife.`Now, a video is circulating on social media from their varmala ceremony and it is everything dreamy. In the video, one can see that the bride and groom are surrounded by their loved ones as they perform the wedding ritual. Ranbir went down on his knees during the varmala ceremony for Alia. Later, he sealed his love with an adorable kiss.

Watch video here

Ranlia fans from across the world and friends from the Bollywood industry are pouring in best wishes for the newly-wed couple. Meanwhile, the nayi dulhan has received a warm welcome from Ranbir’s family. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it.”

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt took only four pheras with Ranbir Kapoor at their wedding; Actress' brother reveals why