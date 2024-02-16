WATCH: Groom-to-be Jackky Bhagnani’s stylist sends wedding outfit ahead of his, Rakul Preet Singh's big day

The love birds of Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani are spreading love and romance everywhere they go. The excitement for their big day is building up, and fans can't wait to know every little detail about their upcoming wedding. Social media is buzzing with updates about the couple, and now, just before their wedding, the groom's special wedding outfit has arrived.

Jackky Bhagnani's outfits arrive ahead of his wedding with Rakul Preet

The preparations are in full swing for the grand wedding of celebrity couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The couple will tie the knot on Feb 21 in a dreamy destination wedding in Goa. In the latest report, popular fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil send wedding outfits to Jackky’s house ahead of his wedding with Rakul. In the video shared by the paps, several bags reportedly containing the wedding outfits arrived at the Youngistaan actor’s home.

In the video, the wedding wear could be seen getting delivered to the house in a taxi. Several bags in blue color with Shantanu and Nikhil's name and logo were neatly placed in the back seat of the cab. A man was later seen carrying the designer outfits inside the house.

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani's pre-wedding festivities begin

The couple's pre-wedding celebrations got underway last night as Rakul Preet Singh, the bride-to-be, made her way to her future home where she may live with her soon-to-be husband, Jackky Bhagnani. As reported by India Today, the couple kicked off their wedding festivities with a lively dhol night held at Jackky's place. In a video clip, the actress could be seen sitting in her fancy luxury car alongside her parents and brother. They were followed by a convoy of cars carrying their close relatives.

The couple originally intended to have their wedding overseas, but at the last minute, they decided to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request for wealthy and influential families to select India as the location for their significant life occasions. As a result, the couple will now be exchanging their wedding vows on February 21 in a small and personal ceremony in South Goa.

Notably, a source close to the couple had shared, “Goa holds a special place in their hearts. That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene.”

