WATCH: Gulshan Grover slams celebrities who ignore paparazzi at airports; calls paps ‘family’

Actor Gulshan Grover, popularly known as the Bad Man of Bollywood, has appeared in over 100 films in his career. While Grover mostly played negative roles in movies, he has also appeared in cameos in some films. His notable roles were in movies like Jajantaram Mamantaram, International Khiladi, Duplicate, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Ram Lakhan, Sir, and many more. Recently, Gulshan Grover was spotted at the Mumbai airport, and he is grabbing headlines for his interaction with the paparazzi.

Gulshan Grover calls paparazzi ‘family’

During a conversation with the paparazzi, Gulshan Grover spoke about how a section of celebrities treat them at the airport. The Ram Lakhan actor shared that he has witnessed many celebrities who often seek media attention but act differently once they are clicked.

Grover stressed that the behavior of those celebrities who ignore the paparazzi is not modest and requires some decency. In a video that is going viral on the Internet, Gulshan can be seen talking to the media as he walks in at the airport. He even mocked some celebrities while enacting how they behave around paparazzi.

"Maine dekha hai mere koi dost aise chalke aate hai paparazzi ke saamne airports parr poocho mat....Family hain. Parivaar hain sab. Hum apna kaam karte hain, aap apna kaam karte hain. Chalke aise jaa rahe hote hain, baad mein 'b****' net pe jaake dhundte honge (I have seen my friends walking in front of paparazzi at the airport....Everyone is a part of the family. You do your work. We do ours. First, they ignore paparazzi and then later end up searching themselves on the Internet,)" Grover, who appears to be in a joyful mood, said in the clip.

Fans’ reaction to the video

In the comment section, many fans shared their opinions on the entire situation that Gulshan Grover pointed out. “Pehla banda he jo paparazzi ko etni ezzat de rha he… (sic),” an Instagram user wrote. “Legend Gulshan sir,” another commented.

“He is so cool in this age,” one Instagram user wrote. “Movie mein villain real life mein hero,” one fan commented. “Sahi to bola bhai,” reads a comment.

Well, Gulshan Grover is truly a ‘Badman’ who knows how to respect the media fraternity.

