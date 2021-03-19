WATCH: Hardik Pandya shares an adorable glimpse of son Agastya’s cute shenanigans with Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable glimpse of his son Agastya and wife Natasa Stankovic. The trio is currently spending time together in Ahmedabad.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic never fail to give us major family goals. The couple often shares stunning pictures and videos along with their 8-month-old son Agastya Pandya. The duo has embraced parenthood last year and since then, they have been capturing all the precious moments of their little munchkin. Every month, Natasa makes sure to celebrate baby Agastya’s monthly birthdays. Recently, Hardik took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable glimpse of his son Agastya’s cute shenanigans with mommy Natasa.

The cricketer has shared a boomerang video on his Instagram story. Hardik captioned the same with a heart emoji. Currently, Hardik and Natasa are in Ahmedabad where the ongoing T20I series against England is underway. Both of them have been sharing several updates from Gujarat city on their respective social media handles. And, when Hardik is not playing, the couple makes most of the time with their baby boy, Agastya. The video Hardik shared had his little one goofing around with Natasa and it will melt your heart.

Take a look at Hardik Pandya’s latest post here:

A few days back, Natasa shared an adorable picture wherein was seen posing and twinning in blue with her eight-month-old baby boy. Soon after she posted the picture, Hardik dropped a comment on her post; he wrote, “My angels.”

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team has been following strict protocols while staying at a hotel in Ahmedabad and thus, in order to comfort them and their respective families, the hotel has made special arrangements. Reportedly, special nameplates, cushions and key cards have been made for the players with their names. Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, and later, they tied the knot during the lockdown period in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their firstborn Agastya on July 30, 2020.

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic posts a cutesy PIC with baby Agastya as they twin in blue; Hardik Pandya calls them ‘angels’

Credits :Hardik Pandya Instagram

Share your comment ×