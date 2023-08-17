WATCH: Harsha Bhogle reviews R Balki's Ghoomer; here's how Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan reacted

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer upcoming film Ghoomer, directed by R Balki, is all set for its theatrical release tomorrow, 18th August 2023. The storyline revolves around Abhishek's portrayal of a cricket coach whose life takes an ultimate turn upon meeting a paraplegic cricket player, played by Saiyami. In the film, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi will also be seen in prominent roles. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan reacted to Harsha Bhogle’s review of the film.

Harsha Bhogle’s review of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer

In a video shared by the YouTube channel of Ghoomer’s producers, Hope Productions, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has shared his review of the film. He also shared his opinion on Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s performance. Speaking of Saiyami, he said, “It's not just Saiyyami - who is a proper cricketer. She's an actor, but she's also a proper cricketer. So there was never going to be any doubt about that.” He also praised Abhishek and said, “Then there was Abhishek Bachchan. I think he lives the role of the coach. Sometimes you can have a coach who's trying to motivate a player, whether it's the hard way or the soft way, but sometimes the lines can appear a little straight out of a motivational lecture. I love the way Abhishek married the two into his character. I could recognize a couple of cricketers within the character that Abhishek plays, but I'll leave it for you to decide. But needless to say, he is outstanding, especially in the first half.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan react to Harsha Bhogle’s review of Ghoomer

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to post the video of Harsha Bhogle and expressed his gratitude. Sharing the video, Big B wrote, “My gratitude Harsha Bhogle ji .. couldn’t agree with you more ..” WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The Bunty Aur Babli actor also on the other hand shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote “This is amazing. Thank you so much @bhogle_harsha ji,” along with folded hands emoji. SEE THE POST HERE:

Fans also flooded the comment section of the video shared by Big B with red heart eyes, red heart, and fire emojis.

