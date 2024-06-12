WATCH: Helen feels 'energetic' as she starts Pilates at 85; says 'I don't have to drink or smoke to get a high'

Helen's influence on Indian cinema extended over many years. During the 1960s and 1970s, she symbolized elegance with her renowned dancing abilities. Her rise to stardom began with the 1958 classic Howrah Bridge, especially with the film's classic song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu. Presently, the seasoned actress, at 85, maintains remarkable health and wellness, attributed to her regular Pilates routine.

Helen serves an inspiration as she takes up Pilates at 85

In a recent viral video on social media, the legendary dancer disclosed the benefits of Pilates in maintaining her vitality and freedom from pain. Helen explained that since beginning Pilates under the guidance of trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, she has felt energetic, alive, and happy. Despite grappling with previous knee pain necessitating injections, her condition has significantly ameliorated. She attributes her ability to walk unassisted to Pilates.

Helen says Pilates helped her walk without cane

Helen shared that she used a walking cane due to knee issues and injections. She expressed her newfound independence in walking and even hinted at the possibility of dancing again. Karachiwala acknowledged Helen's commitment to her practice.

In the video, Helen told Karachiwala, “I am feeling so energetic, so alive, so happy, and look forward to this every day. I feel so good. It gives me a high. I don’t have to drink or smoke to get a high. I get the high out of Pilates. I love coming here. I thank all the instructors and my special instructor, Bimal. I am 85. I am doing it.”

The veteran actress admitted that the fitness expert had persistently encouraged her to practice Pilates daily, but she would often postpone it to the next day. Feeling guilty about repeatedly putting it off, she finally contacted the expert one day, promising never to miss another Pilates class.

More about Helen

Helen captivated Bollywood audiences with her dance routines, featuring in more than 600 films. Some of her notable works include Gumnaam, Kaajal, Jewel Thief, Yakeen, The Train, and Caravan. Recognizing her contributions, the Government of India honored this iconic dancer and actress with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2009.

