WATCH: Hema Malini celebrating with a fire gun after Lok Sabha Election 2024 win is going viral

Hema Malini is currently in a celebratory mood after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results were out. The veteran actress, who is a member of Bhartiya Janata Party MP and candidate from Mathura emerged as a winner.

A video of the actress celebrating with a fire gun along with her party members is going viral. ANI took to its official X handle to share the video and it is proof of her happiness.

Hema Malini celebrates her win

In the video shared by ANI, we can see Hema Malini looking gorgeous in an orange-colored saree. She is wearing garlands and is surrounded by her party members. The Sholay star with a big smile on her face can be seen holding a fire gun as a fire shower comes out of it.

In their tweet, ANI wrote, “Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP and candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini celebrated her victory after winning from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency.”

In yet another video, we can the actress receiving her winning certificate. Hema thanks everyone with folded hands after getting the certificate. Sharing this video, ANI tweeted, “BJP candidate from Mathura constituency Hema Malini received her winning certificate. She defeated INC's Mukesh Dhangar by more than 2.9 lakh votes.”

