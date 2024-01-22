WATCH: Hema Malini joyfully dances after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya. The historical moment was witnessed by a bunch of celebrities and among them was Hema Malini. The veteran Bollywood actress-turned-politician was seen dancing her heart out after celebrating the Ram Mandir inaugural ceremony. The video of her dancing went viral on social media in no time.

Hema Malini celebrates Ram Mandir inauguration by dancing her heart out

In a video shared by ANI on X (formerly known as Twitter), Hema Malini can be seen dancing her heart out at the temple premises after witnessing Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. For the auspicious day, she wore a yellow silk saree paired with a pink blouse. Have a look:

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) account a while ago, Hema Malini shared a bunch of pictures from the event and penned a heartwarming caption. She wrote, "I feel blessed to have attended the historical moment and spiritually enriching Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla - an event awaited by our nation for 500 yrs."

On January 19, she took to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share pictures of her special performance as she participated in a ballet organized to celebrate the 75th birthday of Shri Rambhadracharya in Ayodhya.

Hema Ji portrayed the role of Sita in the particular performance. She appeared beautiful in a traditional outfit blending orange and red colors. Complemented by accessories from that era, her overall appearance exuded grace, evident in the pictures.

Sharing pictures from her performance, she wrote, “Tulsi Peetadishwar (Chitrakoot jagat guru) Shri Rambhadracharya ji celebrated his 75th birthday in Ayodhya as Amrit Mahotsav on Jan 17. I had the good fortune to perform Ramayan, in which I essayed the role of Ram’s Sita,” and added a folded hands emoji.

Meanwhile, the Ram Mandir inauguration was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, and several other notable figures.

